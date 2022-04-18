Girls Aloud to reunite for special gig in memory of Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud are set to reunite for a special gig in memory of Sarah Harding.

The singer sadly passed away in September 2021 at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2020.

Her bandmates Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh are now planning a special event in her honour, which will raise funds for cancer treatment.

Nadine told OK! Magazine: “We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah. She’s very much in the forefront of our minds.”

“We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated. We definitely want to do something to help others.”

“When she became unwell, a lot of my energy became focused on her. There were suddenly so many things happening that were more important than anything else. It was a time to be around loved ones and support them.”

“Her passing has just been so devastating. It still affects us deeply, to think about everything that she went through.”

Girls Aloud were formed on the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and they were named the biggest selling girl group of the 21st century.

In 2009, the band announced they were going on a year-long hiatus, but it wasn’t until 2012 that they got back together to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

They officially split in 2013, leaving fans across the world devastated.

But after Sarah was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, her former bandmates rallied around her to support her as her health declined.