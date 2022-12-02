Girls Aloud star confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is set to appear on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

The festive special of the popular dance show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Nicole said: “It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas day episode is something very special indeed.”

Preparing to put on a show in our Christmas Special, say hello to Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts 👋 #Strictly@NicolaRoberts pic.twitter.com/g1f5QhUJl7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 2, 2022

“They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!” the singer added.

Nicola will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

She is the fifth celebrity to be announced as part of the line-up, after Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell and popular actor Larry Lamb were revealed on Thursday.

DJ and presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams and podcaster Rosie Ramsey were also confirmed for the show earlier this week.

Singer Anne-Marie won last year’s festive special, after competing against news legend Moira Stuart, First Dates star Fred Sirieix, former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, presenter Adrian Chiles and The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades.