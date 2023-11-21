Girls Aloud fuel reunion rumours

Girls Aloud have fueled reunion rumours after reports recently surfaced of a potential reunion between the award-winning girlband.

The popular band was formed on ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002, and were later named the biggest selling girl group of the 21st century.

In 2009, Girls Aloud announced they were going on a year-long hiatus, but it wasn’t until 2012 that they reunited to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

Girls Aloud officially disbanded in 2013, leaving fans across the world devastated.

Now, the iconic girlband are reportedly set to reunite and are said to have dedicated their comeback song to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who sadly died of cancer in 2021.

Nicola Roberts has now dropped a major hint at their potential reunion, as she took to X and shared a post which showed the number 4 on an old fashioned vintage film countdown on a movie drive-in projector.

Nicola’s bandmate, Kimberly Walsh, took to her Instagram on Monday night and shared the same cryptic post, but with the number 3 attached.

Fans have taken to social media and went wild over the posts that could be interpreted as a countdown to an exciting event.

One wrote: “Nicola do not do this to us! What is happening.”

A second added: “They are coming!”

After The Sun recently reported on the iconic girl group’s alleged comeback, the publication has now said that the four girls were “a handful” on set of their music video.

A source said: “Girls Aloud were a bit of a handful the first time around and it looks like they are this time too.”

“It was a long day of filming and the ladies didn’t make it easy, sending runners scrambling to source things to warm them up.”

“It was a bit chilly but they could have quite easily stuck a coat on.”

“Instead they made it known to absolutely everybody that they were freezing and simply must have extra layers and anything which staff could get their hands on to warm them up.”

“Clearly some things never change,” the insider added.

The report claims that the music video will see Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Kimberly Walsh and Nadine Coyle sport Wonder Woman style costumes, as they play superhero characters.

Footage of their late bandmate, Sarah, is to be included in the music video.