Girls Aloud announce HUGE reunion tour – after weeks of speculation

Girls Aloud have announced a huge reunion tour.

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts will be touring the UK and Ireland next year – including one date in Dublin and one date in Belfast.

The girl group announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday evening, paying homage to their hit singles, in particular their 2009 track promise.

The girls wrote: “We’re so excited to announce that we will be touring the UK & Ireland in May and June 2024.”

“A celebration of Sarah, our music and our incredible fans. We can’t wait to sing and dance with you all once again. – Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine & Nicola 💋.”

Girls Aloud will play Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024 and the SSE Arena in Belfast on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The popular band was formed on ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002, and were later named the biggest selling girl group of the 21st century.

In 2009, Girls Aloud announced they were going on a year-long hiatus, but it wasn’t until 2012 that they reunited to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

Girls Aloud officially disbanded in 2013, leaving fans across the world devastated. Now, the iconic girlband are reportedly set to reunite and are said to have dedicated their comeback song to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who sadly died of cancer in 2021.