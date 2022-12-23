Giovanni Pernice romantically linked to fellow Strictly star: ‘They are the worst kept secret’

Strictly pros Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Pryzstal are reportedly dating.

According to The Sun, the dancers went public with their romance at Chelsea footballer Jorghino’s birthday dinner – after weeks of secretly canoodling backstage.

Jowita, who won this year’s Glitterball with wildlife host Hamza Yassin, split from her dancer boyfriend Michael Danilczuk before the 2022 series began.

A source said: “She and Gio are the worst kept secret, but make a great couple.”

“While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors.”

“Crew even saw them kissing in the production office. They make a great couple though, and have been pretty inseparable in the last few weeks.”

“Jowita, especially, wanted to keep things quiet so she could keep focused with Hamza, and not distract from the competition.”

“Giovanni invited Jowita as his date to Jorghino’s birthday bash at Grappelli, an Italian restaurant in Cobham, Surrey, near the Chelsea training ground,” the insider continued.

“They were flirting and made their relationship very known. It was the talk of the evening.”

Giovanni’s last public relationship was with Maura Higgins, who he split from late last year.

The 32-year-old has also previously dated Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote, Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, and TV presenter Emily Atack.