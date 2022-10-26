Giovanni Pernice responds to claims he ‘stormed off’ after seeing ex Maura Higgins with new man

Giovanni Pernice has responded to claims he “stormed off” after seeing his ex Maura Higgins with Joey Essex at the Pride Of Britain Awards.

The Irish reality star was papped kissing the TOWIE alumni after the awards ceremony on Monday night, sparking rumours of a romance between them.

According to the Daily Star, Maura’s ex Giovanni was less than impressed by their flirtatious behaviour.

An eyewitness told the outlet: “Joey and Maura were walking through the afterparty hand in hand through the sea of celebs in the red room.”

“The pair were smiling, but Maura’s ex definitely wasn’t as he walked right past them in a huff.”

Amid reports Maura and Joey are now planning their first date, Giovanni has denied he was bothered by his ex and her new flame at the showbiz bash.

His rep told OK! magazine: “This story is totally untrue. Gio enjoyed his evening celebrating with friends and colleagues.”

“He had a brilliant evening at the Pride of Britain and loved meeting the winners and heroes on the night,” they added.

Maura split from the Strictly Come Dancing star last October, after four months together.

It’s understood their relationship hit the rocks just days after they moved in together, and Maura was said to be “devastated” at the time.

Denying any “wrongdoing” at the time, Giovanni wrote on Instagram: “Great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently.

“There was absolutely no wrong-doing & this should be the end of any speculation.”

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.