Giovanni Pernice linked to Made In Chelsea star following split from Maura Higgins

Giovanni Pernice is reportedly dating Made In Chelsea star Verity Bowditch.

According to The Sun, the Strictly Come Dancing pro has had “several secret meetings” with the reality star, just one month after he split from Maura Higgins.

A source told the publication: “Giovanni has fallen head over heels for Verity. They are smitten. He’s been training really hard, but has made time for her. They’re very sweet together.”

Giovanni has previously dated ex-Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts, TOWIE’s Jess Wright, fellow dance pro Luba Mushtuk, and his former celeb dance partner Georgia May Foote.

The Italian dancer confirmed his romance Irish Love Island star Maura in June, but the couple called it quits just four months later in October.

Speaking about their split, Giovanni said: “Great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.”