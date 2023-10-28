Gino D’Acampo involved in ‘horrific accident’ on set of new travel show

Gino D’Acampo has claimed he was involved in an accident on the set of his new ITV show.

The Sun has reported that an ambulance was called to the scene in Vienna, Austria where three people were involved in a “horrific accident”.

It has been said that the chef sought medical attention.

The 47-year-old told the publication: “It was the worst shoot of our life.”

“I am shocked I have not had a phone call from ITV to see how I am and I cannot wait to talk to them about all of this.”

“After 22 years of working with them, I am in an accident and I get ill, and yet I don’t get a phone call; I smell a fish. I think ITV have no idea what happened,” the star added.

The six-part series, hosted by Gino and First Date’s host Fred Sirieix, centres around the pair as they set about trying to eat, sleep and travel as sustainably as possible in “inspirational” locations.

A source told The Sun: “Fred and Gino repeatedly flagged ­concerns about health and safety, and they were exhausted from long 12, 14-hour days in freezing conditions. Earlier, they had been filming in a glacier.”

“One stunt saw Gino have to go down a 200ft slide on a toboggan, clutching a cocktail glass. He raised concerns at the top of the slide about the glass.”

“He was still filming a piece to camera when a mother and her two kids came hurtling down at 30mph and crashed.”

“There was blood everywhere and one of the boys had blood pouring from his mouth.”

“The mum and her other child had a concussion and an ambulance was immediately called as Gino was treated on-site.”

The TV star and chef was reportedly “livid” after the crash and filming of the show has now come to a standstill.

The source continued by stating that both Gino and Fred got ill the following day, with Gino’s temperature reaching a whopping 40.3 degrees.

“Two ­doctors were called.”

“He was prescribed antibiotics, and had to remain holed-up in Vienna until he was well enough to fly home.”

Goss.ie has reached out to ITV for comment.