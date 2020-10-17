Gillian Anderson teases The Fall could return for a fourth season

Gillian Anderson has admitted she “wouldn’t say no” to a fourth season of The Fall.

The BBC series was recently added to Netflix, which has reignited it’s popularity.

The psychological drama came to an end back in 2016 after three seasons, but fans are begging for the show to return.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, Gillian said: “It amazes me how many people come up to me these days and say they are watching The Fall and how much they are enjoying it.”

“More people seem to be watching it now that when it originally aired. Stella is such a fantastic character and I feel very lucky to have played her.”

Gillian played Detective Stella Gibson in the series alongside Jamie Dornan, who played serial killer Paul Spector.

Gillian continued: “I was talking to the writer of the show the other day, Alan Cubitt, about the possibility of a fourth season. I wouldn’t say no.”

“I’d consider it a privilege to work with Jamie again. I’ll actually be seeing him shortly,” she added.