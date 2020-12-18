Gillian Anderson ‘splits from The Crown creator Peter Morgan’ after four years together

Gillian Anderson has reportedly split from Peter Morgan, after four years together.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple recently separated, but its understood both stars remain good friends.

The 52-year-old actress started dating the The Crown writer back in 2016, years before she was cast as Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of the Netflix series.

Back in January, Gillian opened up about her relationship with the screenwriter, and admitted she was glad they don’t live together.

Speaking to The Times, the Sex Education star said: “If we did, that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is, it feels so special when we do come together.”

“And when I am with my kids, I can be completely there for them. It’s exciting. We choose when to be together.”

“There is nothing locking us in, nothing that brings up that fear of ‘Oh gosh, I can’t leave because what will happen to the house, how will we separate?'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

“I start to miss the person I want to be with, which is a lovely feeling. And it is so huge for me to be able to see a pair of trousers left lying on the floor at my partner’s house and to step over them and not feel it is my job to do something about it!”

The actress shares her 26-year-old daughter Piper with her ex-husband Clyde Klotz, who she split from in 1997.

Gillian also shares sons Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12, with her ex partner Mark Griffiths, who she dated until 2012.