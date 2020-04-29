Gigi Hadid’s mum confirms pregnancy news

She said she she is "still shocked" over the news

Gigi Hadid’s mum has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

Reality star Yolanda Hadid admitted that Gigi and Zayn Malik are having their first baby together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate said she was “still shocked” over the news.

“Of course we are so excited. I’m excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently,” she told RTL Boulevard.



“But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Yolanda, 56, added: “I can’t wait to become a grandmother.”

The news broke this week that Gigi, 25, was set to become a mum, with many believing her birthday party this week was actually a gender reveal party.

Gigi is said to be 5 months pregnant now.

The top model and the One Direction star have had a very on and off relationship of recent, breaking up for a year but then reconciling last December.

The pair started dating in 2015.

