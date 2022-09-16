Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed reveals what he thinks of Leonardo DiCaprio – amid dating rumours

Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed has revealed what he thinks of Leonardo DiCaprio, amid rumours the pair are dating.

The 47-year-old actor was linked to the 27-year-old model earlier this month, following his split from Camila Morrone over the summer.

Most recently, the rumoured couples were papped together at an exclusive party hosted by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Mohamed said: “I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him.”

While the real estate developed admitted he hadn’t spoken to Gigi about Leo, he revealed that the pair are actually friends.

“They are friends. They have known each other for some time. I don’t think they are dating. I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know. I don’t comment on my daughter’s personal relationships. I have no say in who she’s dating.”

Page Six recently reported that Leo and Gigi are keeping things casual for the moment, and “taking it slow”.

An insider told the outlet: “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

Earlier this week, PEOPLE magazine reported that Leo is “definitely pursuing” supermodel Gigi.

While a source said they weren’t “dating” just yet, the insider said they are “getting to know each other.”

Gigi has been single since she split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik last year.

The former couple, who share a 2-year-old daughter named Khai, parted ways last October following an alleged altercation between him and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid.

If Leo and Gigi become an item, it could dispel speculation the actor doesn’t date women over the age of 25.

Since his split from Camila Morrone hit headlines, fans have pointed out Leo’s pattern of never publicly dating someone over 25.

Leonardo began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22 years old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of the summer.