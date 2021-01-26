Gigi Hadid subtly revealed her daughter’s name MONTHS ago

The model named her baby girl 'Khai' after her late grandmother

Gigi Hadid hit headlines last week when she finally shared her daughter’s name on Instagram.

However, fans have pointed out that the model actually revealed her baby girl’s name a few months ago.

Back in November, the 25-year-old posted multiple snaps of her Christmas decorations, and Khai’s name made an appearance in one of the photos.

In the photo, Khai’s name can faintly be seen in a pot underneath her family’s Christmas tree.

Gigi and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September, and it’s understood she’s named after Gigi’s grandmother Khairia Daher Hadid.

Fans have also speculated the name ‘Khai’ is a nod to their Arabic roots.

The name Khai means “crowned” in Arabic, and Zayn’s last name Malik means “king,” which means their baby’s name directly translates to “crowned king”.

Gigi and Zayn announced the birth of Khai on September 23, 2020.

Sharing a sweet photo of their newborn’s hand on Instagram, the 25-year-old wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love 💕.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Zayn, 27, also shared a post on Instagram, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he continued.

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”