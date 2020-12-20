Gigi Hadid shares sweet photo with her newborn daughter ahead of their first Christmas together

The supermodel welcomed her first child back in September

Gigi Hadid has shared a sweet photo with her newborn daughter ahead of their first Christmas together.

The model and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl in September, but they’re yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

Ahead of their first Christmas as parents, Gigi took to Instagram to mark her daughter’s first time in the snow.

Posing with buggy, the 25-year-old wrote: “her first snow 🤍🗽”.

Last week, fans were convinced they figured out the newborn’s name, following the release of Taylor Swift’s new album.

The singer, who is close friends with the supermodel, dropped her ninth studio album ‘Evermore’, and fans are convinced the song ‘Dorothea’ is named after Gigi’s baby girl.

Earlier this month, Gigi shared throwback snaps from her pregnancy, alongside the caption: “August, waiting for our girl.”