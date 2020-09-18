Gigi Hadid shares new throwback pregnancy snaps amid rumours she has given birth

The model's father and sister shared cryptic posts hinting that the baby has been born...

Gigi Hadid shares new throwback pregnancy snaps amid rumours she has given...

Gigi Hadid has shared new throwback pregnancy snaps amid rumours that she has given birth.

The model is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, previously confirming that they were expecting a daughter in September.

Both Gigi’s sister Bella and father Mohamad sparked speculation in recent days that the 25-year-old had given birth, after sharing some cryptic posts.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Gigi shared some never-before-seen photos from her 27th week pregnant – showing off her baby bump along with the caption: “from about 27 wks 🥺💙 time flew”.

Fellow model Adriana Lima commented: “Beautiful mama 💖 much love to you,” with Ashley Graham adding: “So so sooooo happy for you!”

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen wrote: “Can’t wait to see you and your little one ❤️❤️❤️”.

As fans count down the days until Gigi confirms she has given birth, her sister Bella and father Mohamad sent them into a frenzy after posting cryptic messages earlier this week.

Mohamed initially appeared to confirm the birth, by posting a handwritten poem about being a grandfather – telling his daughter he was “so proud” of her in a since-deleted post.

Before deleting the post, a fan asked: “Did Gigi give birth to her baby,” to which Mohamed then denied, replying: “No not yet.”

Earlier in the week, Bella posted a photo with her sister as they held their stomachs – with Bella writing: “june 11, 2020 … two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ”

“i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying ” (sic).

The heartfelt and emotional post left some fans wondering if Gigi has already welcomed her baby, with one commenting: “Wait Does this mean that Gigi gave birth to the baby?”

Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumours in November 2015, dating up until March of 2018 – when they announced their split via Twitter.

However just weeks later, Gigi and Zayn were spotted kissing in public, but they ended up splitting again at the end of 2018.

The pair then reconciled again before Christmas last year, after Gigi decided to give him another chance.

