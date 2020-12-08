Gigi Hadid shares never-before-seen pregnancy snaps – as she shows off newborn’s nursery

The model announced the birth of her daughter in September

Gigi Hadid shares never-before-seen pregnancy snaps – as she shows off newborn’s...

Gigi Hadid has shared never-before-seen pregnancy snaps, as she showed off her newborn’s nursery.

The model and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl in September, but they’re yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 25-year-old shared a snaps from the week and the night before she went into labour.

She wrote: “Decorating and spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head.”

Gigi gave fans a first look inside her daughter’s nursery, which has orange painted walls, a patterned dressed, and a brown wicker rocking chair.

The mother-of-one also shared her baby’s book collection, revealing: “So many friends sent their favourite books.”

Gigi and Zayn announced their daughter’s arrival on September 23, but neither have confirmed her exact birth date or name.

Announcing the birth of their daughter at the time, the couple shared sweet Instagram photos of the newborn’s hand.

Gigi wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love .”

Zayn, 27, also shared a post on Instagram, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he continued.

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”