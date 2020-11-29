The model welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid poses with her newborn daughter in sweet new snap

Gigi Hadid has posed alongside her newborn daughter in a sweet new snap.

The model welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik in September, but have yet to reveal her name.

On Saturday, Gigi’s mother Yolanda shared a stunning new photo of the new mum kissing her baby, after they celebrated Thanksgiving together.

The news comes after Gigi revealed she had put up her decorations ahead of her daughter’s first Christmas.

The 25-year-old got her home in full festive mode, with a ‘Letters to Santa’ box and a stunningly decorated Christmas tree complete with a ‘Santa Stop Here’ star on top.

Sharing photos to Instagram, Gigi wrote: “A whole new kind of busy & tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early ”.

Announcing the birth of their daughter at the time, Gigi and Zayn shared sweet Instagram photos of the newborn’s hand.

Gigi wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love .”

Zayn, 27, also shared a post on Instagram, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he continued.

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”