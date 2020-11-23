The model welcomed her first child in September

Gigi Hadid poses with her newborn daughter ahead of her first Christmas

Gigi Hadid has shared sweet snaps with her newborn daughter, as she prepares for the baby’s first Christmas.

The model welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik in September, but have yet to reveal her name.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Gigi revealed she had put her decorations up early for her new “bestie”.

She wrote: “A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early 🥰🥰🎁”.

Gigi got her home in full festive mode, with a ‘Letters to Santa’ box and a stunningly decorated Christmas tree complete with a ‘Santa Stop Here’ star on top.

The model mum appears to have already started her Christmas shopping, with plenty of wrapped gifts under the tree.

Announcing the birth of their daughter at the time, the couple shared sweet Instagram photos of the newborn’s hand.

Gigi wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love .”

Zayn, 27, also shared a post on Instagram, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he continued.

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”