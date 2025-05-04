Gigi Hadid goes Instagram official with Hollywood actor after sparking engagement speculation

Gigi Hadid has gone Instagram official with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper after the pair sparked engagement speculation.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared a collection of snaps from her star-studded party to celebrate her birthday.

The mother of one, captioned the post: “I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me.”

She continued: “To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week.”

“I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honoured to take on a new decade x x G”

Among the photos shared from her birthday bash, Gigi shared a sweet picture of her and partner Bradley Cooper as the pair packed on the PDA, where she wore a gold ring on her wedding finger.

In March, more than a year after going public with her relationship, the model opened up about their romance.

Speaking with Vogue, the supermodel expressed how much she respects the Academy Award winner as “a creative.”

“And I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself,” said the 29-year-old.

She revealed that she met the A Star Is Born actor at a birthday party for a mutual friend’s child.

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she explained.

“And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be.”

Gigi – who shares her 4-year-old daughter Kai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik – described her relationship with Bradley as “very romantic and happy.”

However, it is “not part” of their relationship “to share for whatever reason.”

As someone who grew up in the limelight, she has learned to “let it go” when it comes to dealing with criticism in the media, and said: “You can’t always correct everything.”

Throughout the past year, Gigi and Bradley – who shares his 7-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk – have kept a low profile when being out-and-about.

Such outings include trips to the theatre in New York City, and the Victoria’s Secret model shared: “Bradley has opened me up to going to the theatre more… that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life.”

Gigi wants to give herself and Bradley “a normal experience of dating” despite the pair’s respective profiles.

“Even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people?”

She then commented on the added “layer of privacy and security.” “You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever.”