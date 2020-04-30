The top model is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid gives first interview about her pregnancy news

Gigi Hadid has given her first interview about her pregnancy news.

It was revealed last weekend that the top model is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.

The couple are are having a baby girl, and the Vogue cover girl is said to be 5 months pregnant.

Speaking on the Jimmy Fallon Show from her family home, Gigi, 25, said the couple were “very excited”.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said in the video interview.

“Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day,” she added.

Watch the full interview here where she also chats about her pregnancy cravings: