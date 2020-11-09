The model welcomed her first child in September

Gigi Hadid dotes over her daughter in stunning snap

Gigi Hadid has shared a stunning snap with her daughter, as she doted over the newborn.

The model welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik back in September, with the couple yet to reveal their baby girl’s name.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 25-year-old held her baby close to her chest and wrote: “She burps sunshine.”

The news comes after Gigi and Zayn shared a first glimpse of their baby as they celebrated Halloween together last month.

The family dressed up for the occasion, with the one-month-old dressed up as the Hulk.

Zayn dressed up as a member of the Slytherin house from Harry Potter, while model Gigi showed off her post-baby body in a figure-hugging blue one-piece.

Announcing the birth of their daughter at the time, the couple shared sweet Instagram photos of the newborn’s hand.

Gigi wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love .”

Zayn, 27, also shared a post on Instagram, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”