Gigi Hadid celebrates 25th birthday with boyfriend Zayn Malik

The on and off couple are definitely on right now

Gigi Hadid has celebrated her 25th birthday with her other half Zayn Malik.

The couple, who are quite on and off, are definitely very on right now.

The supermodel shared a sweet video and multiple photos on her Instagram page, posing with her “quarantine family”, which also included sister Bella Hadid.

In the photos Gigi can be seen sporting a ‘birthday girl’ badge, while in another snap the model shared her impressive birthday cake, which was made to look like a large bagel.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world,” she wrote.

“Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!”

“I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade.

“I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰.”

In a second post, the model shared a video holding her 25 balloons with Zayn and her sister Bella.

Gigi looked slick in blue jeans and a black polo neck, while Zayn stood out in a red-patterned jacket.

