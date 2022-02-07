Gigi Hadid apologises after accidentally starting a rumour Rihanna is expecting twins

Gigi Hadid has apologised after accidentally starting a rumour Rihanna is expecting twins.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy last week, and took to Instagram to share photos of her baby bump.

The singer’s model friend Gigi took to the comments section of the post to congratulate her on the happy news, writing: “😭three angels 💘.”

Fans went wild after seeing the comment, speculating that it meant Rihanna was expecting twins with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

One commented: “@gigihadid does this mean she is having twins ❤️❤️❤️🙌👏😍”, while a second wrote: “Twins???”

Several days later, Gigi realised the misunderstanding and replied to the comment: “I just caught word of this commotion ^ 😅I meant rih / rocky / baby lol.”

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Rihanna and A$AP, who confirmed their romance in 2020, are “so happy about her pregnancy.”

The insider added: “Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad.”

“A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna’s needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple.”