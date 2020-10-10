Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik enjoy first date night since welcoming their first child

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have enjoyed their first date night since welcoming their first child.
The model gave birth to a baby girl last month, and the couple are yet to reveal their daughter’s name.
Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Gigi posted videos of herself cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
The 25-year-old then shared a photo of their meal on her Instagram Story, and told fans she was having her first date night with Zayn as new parents.
She captioned the post: “mom & dad’s first date night.”
However, Gigi admitted their daughter was only a few feet away from them, being cared for by her mother Yolanda Hadid.
Gigi added: “She’s in the other room w Oma [Dutch for grandmother] but miss her sm lol.”
The 25-year-old model announced her daughter’s birth last month in a touching post on Instagram.
Sharing a photo of their baby’s tiny hand, she wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love 💕.”
Zayn, 27, also shared a post on Instagram, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”
“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”
Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️ to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x
