Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reunite in Milan – following reports their romance ‘fizzled out’

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have reunited, following reports their rumoured romance “fizzled out”.

The 27-year-old model was first linked to the 48-year-old actor in September last year, after they were spotted hanging out on a number of occasions.

But in December, it was reported that their romance had “fizzled out”, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time: “It was never that serious anyway.”

In photos published by Page Six, Gigi and Leonardo were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Milan, Italy over the weekend.

According to the outlet, the pair both attended a dinner for Edward Enninful’s birthday, with other stars such as Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson also in attendance.

A source told the publication that Gigi and Leonardo sat “close” to each other at the private bar before the meal.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted at a party together following alleged breakup, TMZ reports: “Things became hectic once they realized they were spotted — Gigi tried hiding behind her bodyguard at one point.” pic.twitter.com/ym5pmv2mO3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 24, 2023

It comes just days after an insider told Us Weekly: “Gigi and Leo are no longer dating. Things just organically tapered off between them. Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them.”

A second source added: “They both have incredibly busy careers and lives, and although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work.”

“Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.”