Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spark romance rumours as they step out for ‘dinner date’

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have sparked romance rumours.

The model, 28, and actor, 48, were papped enjoying a dinner date together in New York City on Thursday night.

In photos published by MailOnline, the pair were seen strolling together with Gigi’s bodyguard after spending the evening at Via Carota, before they hopped in the same car.

Last September, Gigi was romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.

The pair were first linked after they were spotted hanging out on a number of occasions.

In August, a source told Us Weekly that Gigi and Leo “still talk” but are “just casual”.

The insider said: “Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends.”

“They respect each other and have fun when they’re together, but it’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for. She’s more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career.”

Gigi, who shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, was most recently linked to music producer Cole Bennett.

Meanwhile, Bradley has been publicly single since his split from Irina Shayk.

Bradley and Irina were first linked in 2015, but they called it quits in 2019.

The pair have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their daughter.