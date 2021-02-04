Gigi Hadid admits giving birth to her daughter was ‘the craziest pain of her life’

The model revealed she was in labour for 14 hours

Gigi Hadid has admitted that giving birth to her daughter was “the craziest pain of her life”.

The model welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, a baby girl named Khai.

The new mum opened up about her birthing experience for the first time in a candid interview with Vogue magazine, where revealed she gave birth at home without an epidural.

The 25-year-old said the labour went on for 14 hours, with Zayn, her sister Bella, and her mother Yolanda, her assistant and a midwife by her side.

She told the publication: “When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually. I was an animal woman.”

Gigi revealed her beau Zayn caught the baby, admitting: “It didn’t even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute.”

Opening up about the pain, the model mum admitted: “I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that.”

“There definitely was a point where I was like, I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different.”

“My midwife looked at me and was like, ‘You’re doing it. No one can help you. You’re past the point of the epidural anyway, so you’d be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.’”

“I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror,” she recalled.

“Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, We can have some time before we do that again.”

Sharing her Vogue cover to Instagram, Gigi wrote: “Who would have thought I’d be feeding my baby girl her morning bottle as we share my first @voguemagazine solo cover ?! 🥺”

