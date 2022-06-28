Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking crimes

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In December last year, the 60-year-old was found guilty of grooming and recruiting four teenagers for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

The former socialite was convicted on five of six counts against her, including “conspiracy to entice” underage girls to be abused by Epstein, as well as transporting and sex trafficking the teenagers.

Ghislaine’s lawyers called on judge Alison Nathan to hand down a sentence of less than the US probation office’s recommended 20 years.

However, prosecutors asked that she receive between 30 and 55 years jail time, as they argued she has shown an “utter lace of remorse” for the crimes she committed between 1994 and 2004.

Ghislaine appeared at the District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday morning, where she was handed her 20-year sentence.

Jeffrey was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.

Ghislaine’s attorneys pleaded: “Ms Maxwell cannot and should not bear all the punishment for which Epstein should have been held responsible.”

The prosecution contended in its own court filing last week that Ghislaine “was an adult who made her own choices”.