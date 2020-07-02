Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI on charges related to Jeffrey Epstein

The socialite has been accused of being involved in his alleged sex crimes

Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI on charges related to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to NBC News, the British socialite and heiress was arrested in New Hampshire, and will appear in federal court later today.

Ghislaine was a former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, and has been accused of being involved in his alleged sex crimes.

A number of Jeffrey’s alleged victims have claimed that Ghislaine helped him groom teen girls for sex – including Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Virginia is just one of the women who has claimed that she was “trafficked” by Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to NBC’s Dateline last November, Virginia alleged that Jeffrey directed her to have sex with a number of powerful men – including Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York later denied her claims in a controversial Newsnight interview, in which he addressed his former friendship with Jeffrey.

Jeffrey was arrested last summer on federal charges of exploiting dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s.

But before he went on trial, the 66-year-old was found dead in his jail cell after taking his own life.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.