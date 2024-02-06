Geri Horner in ‘floods of tears’ following accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against husband Christian

Geri Horner is said to be in “floods of tears” following accusations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against her husband Christian.

A female colleague of the Red Bull boss has filed accusations against him, which he completely denies.

The energy drink’s parent company has hired investigators to scope out the claims made against the 50-year-old.

Red Bull Racing’s parent company released a statement that read: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.”

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.”

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.”

A source close to Geri told The Sun: “Geri has been in floods of tears all weekend while looking after her kids. She is insisting Christian has done nothing wrong.”

The couple who wed in the UK in 2015, share a seven-year-old son and are also step-parents to their respective children from previous relationships.

In November last year, Geri gushed over her husband as she posted a sweet video in celebration of his 50th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geri (@gerihalliwellhorner)

The former Spice Girl captioned the series of snaps: “Happy Birthday @christianhorner!! 50!! I love you 🎉❤️ You’re amazing- husband, daddy & leader!”

In the video, she said: “You are my best friend. I love you more than words can say and I’m so grateful that you’re in my life. I think you’re an amazing person, you’re kind, you’re loving, you’re generous.”

“I’m just really really grateful and I just want to wish you the best, this new chapter in your life, just brilliance. You’re an amazing man and I just want to wish you happy, happy birthday. I love you.”