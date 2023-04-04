Gerard Piqué slams ex Shakira’s fans over social media hate: ‘These people have no lives’

Gerard Piqué has slammed Shakira fans for sending him hate following their break-up.

The Spanish footballer and the Colombian singer announced their split last June, after 11 years together.

Just two months later, Gerard went public with his new girlfriend – 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

Speaking on a Twitch Livestream earlier this month, Gerard opened up about the criticism he’s received since his split from Shakira.

He said in Spanish: “In the beginning, it was bad and it reached a point where if I had let things get to me, I would have thrown myself off a cliff.”

“My ex is Latin American … you can’t imagine [the comments] I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. Millions of barbarities! But I don’t care about any of it. Honestly, not at all because I don’t know them.”

“These people have no lives and why should I care? I’ll never meet them, they’re robots, you know?”

After her ex’s comments went viral, Shakira appeared to respond by tweeting: “Proud to be Latin American.”

It comes after the 46-year-old left Barcelona with her two children to start a new chapter of her life in the US.

Shakira and Gerard lived in the Spanish city with their two sons, Milan and Sasha.

Earlier this week, the Hips Don’t Lie singer bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona as she moved to Miami with her sons.

Orgullosa de ser Latinoamericana.

🇧🇿🇨🇷🇸🇻🇬🇹🇭🇳🇲🇽🇳🇮🇵🇦🇦🇷🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇱🇨🇴🇪🇨🇬🇫🇬🇾🇵🇾🇵🇪🇸🇷🇺🇾🇻🇪🇨🇺🇩🇴🇭🇹🇬🇵🇲🇶🇵🇷🇧🇱🇸🇽 — Shakira (@shakira) April 3, 2023

She wrote on Instagram: “I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness.”

“Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow.”

“Thank you to my Spanish audience who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty. For you just a see you later and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves! ❤️”