Gerard Piqué goes Instagram official with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti following ex Shakira’s ‘diss track’

Gerard Piqué has gone Instagram official with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The Spanish footballer, 35, and the 23-year-old PR student went public with their romance last August – just two months after his ex Shakira announced their split.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gerard shared a loved-up selfie with his new beau.

It comes just weeks after Shakira took aim at Gerard and Clara in a song titled ‘BZRP Music Session #53’.

The Colombian singer, who dated the sports star for 11 years before their split last summer, teamed up with Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap for the dance-pop track.

The 45-year-old doesn’t hold back in the song, as she claims Gerard “traded a Ferrari for a Twingo”.

Read the full lyrics translated into English below:

Sorry, I got another plane

I’m not coming back here

I don’t want another disappointment

You go around saying you’re a champion

And when I needed you

You gave your worst version

Sorry baby I should have thrown you out a while ago

A she-wolf like me is not for rookies

A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you

For guys like you

I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you

This is for you to mortify yourself

Chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I’m not getting back with you, don’t cry for me, nor beg me

I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you

I only make music, sorry that it bothers you

You left me my mother in law as my neighbor

Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government

You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger

Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.

She has the name of a good person.

It’s clearly not what it sounds like

She has the name of a good person

She’s clearly the same as you

For guys like you

I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you

From love to hate there’s a step

Don’t come back here, pay attention to me

Zero grudge baby,

I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement

I don’t even know what happened to you

You’re so weird I can’t even recognize you

I’m worth two of 22 [year old]

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You’re going fast, slow down

Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too

Photos where they see me

I feel like a hostage

But all good with me

I’ll leave tomorrow and if you want to bring her over, she can come too

She has the name of a good person

It’s clearly not what it sounds like

She has the name of a good person

She’s clearly the same as you

For guys like you

I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you

Shakira started dating Gerard back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

The former couple share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.

At the end of November, Shakira and Gerard signed a custody agreement ahead of the singer moving to Miami with their two sons.

Shakira opened up about their split for the first time during an interview with Elle last year.

At the time, she said: “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.”

“And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

“I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7,” the Hips Don’t Lie singer continued. “And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house.”

“You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us. So it’s hard.”

Speaking about her and Gerard’s young children, Shakira said: “I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

“Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point,” she added.

“It’s real,” Shakira said of the breakup. “And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media.”

“And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life,” the singer said.