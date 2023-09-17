Georgie Crawford sets off on ‘the adventure of a lifetime’ as she prepares to become a mother again

Georgie Crawford is set to welcome her family’s newest member any day now.

The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie are expecting their second child together via surrogate and on Sunday morning, they headed to Dublin Airport before flying off to meet their baby.

She shared a photo of her and her family to Instagram, and captioned the post: “And so the adventure of a lifetime commences. We’re on our way!!! 🐣”

Rosanna Davison commented: “Amazing! Wishing you all the very best 🥰❤️✨”

Terrie McEvoy wrote: “🥹 so exciting!!! The very best of luck xxxxx”

Rosie Connolly penned: “Just incredible ❤️ So excited for your next chapter with your gorgeous family 🥰”

Thalia Heffernan wrote: “I just got full goosebumps!!!! Enjoy every incredible second. Sending all of you so much love. Xxxxxx”

Georgie and Jamie started looking into surrogacy after Georgie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and subsequently froze her eggs before undergoing treatment.

After a number of setbacks in their surrogacy journey, Georgia announced back in April that her surrogate had become pregnant.

She wrote at the time: “I think it’s finally starting to sink in…our surrogate mother is pregnant!! After what feels like forever, our precious baby is on its way to us.”

“In a million years I could never describe the emotions we have felt this year, our baby is due after the summer. We are so grateful to the brave man who rescued our embryos from Ukraine back in Feb, 2022.”

“But most of all we owe everything to the incredible lady who is carrying our baby for us, an earth angel, words cannot describe our gratitude.”

“I have so much love in my heart writing these words. It hasn’t been an easy road for us, so much so, that it’s hard to believe it’s real.”

Georgie and Jamie, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to a five-year-old daughter named Pia.