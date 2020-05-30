Georgie Crawford reveals her husband has been secretly battling illness since 2012

Georgie Crawford has revealed her husband Jamie has been secretly battling MS since 2012.

The breast cancer advocate, who was given the all clear in late 2018 after receiving treatment, announced the news in an Instagram post this morning.

Sharing a photo of her and Jamie with their daughter Pia, Georgie wrote: “I’m so incredibly proud of my gorgeous husband @jamiecrawford11 who has today relieved his MS diagnosis.” [sic]

“Jamie was diagnosed 8 years ago in 2012. He made the decision to only tell family and close friends and I wholeheartedly respected his decision.”

“He always said he would tell his story one day when he was ready and now the time has come,” she continued.

“Today is #WorldMSDay, Jamie is 40 next week and he’s never been fitter or healthier. Our world fell apart in 2012 for a long time but we rebuilt and have learned so much along Jamie’s journey.”

“Tomorrow he will be on my podcast to tell his story. I cannot tell you how much I love him. He’s the best husband and dad and Pia absolutely adores him.”

“I know this will be a big shock but just know that we are happy and healthy and full of love for our beautiful life,” she added.

Georgie shared the post after Jamie posted an emotional statement about his diagnosis on Instagram, explaining why he decided to keep it a secret for years.

He wrote: “I never thought I would have the guts to do this. I have carried this for a long time now but it’s time to let it go. So here we go… In 2012 I was diagnosed with MS.”

“I didn’t tell anyone except close friends & family for a number of reasons. I didn’t know what my course would be, if it would be debilitating for me physically or mentally.”

“I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me, I felt a bit embarrassed & ashamed because I thought it made me look weak,” he continued. “At the time I was 32 and CEO of 2 media businesses, very career focused, and I felt I had to maintain a persona of strength.”

“I didn’t want MS to limit my career progression either and I felt if I spoke about it then people might think I was not able to cope with the pressure that comes with the role.”

“That never happened, in fact when I told my employer I was treated with compassion but I was never treated any differently on a professional level. But still I was embarrassed & didn’t want to seem weak so I decided to not tell anyone until now.”

“So why now? I’ve decided to speak my truth because I’ve always said I would do it when I am ready. I’m 40 this week. I have a beautiful wife, a beautiful daughter, a beautiful family, a beautiful life and I am very happy.”

“I am stronger and fitter physically than I’ve ever been. I’m stronger mentally than I’ve ever been and I don’t worry anymore about how I am perceived. This disease is chronic and there is no cure. I wake up everyday and it’s with me. But it has given me so much that I am grateful for.”

