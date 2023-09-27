Georgie Crawford announces the birth of her second child

Georgie Crawford has announced the birth of her second child.

The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie were expecting their second child together via surrogate, and jetted to Georgia earlier this month ahead of their baby’s birth.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 38-year-old shared a carousel of sweet photos of her family meeting their newest addition.

Georgie wrote: “Just before lunchtime on Monday, Tahlie Crawford made her entrance into the world. All 5 pounds 7 ounces of her!”

“Her name meaning ‘leaping water’ representing the many trips to many countries she made as a tiny embryo.”

“To hold our surrogate mother’s hand with Tahlie between us & knowing we will be forever connected has changed me forever. She has given us the greatest gift of our lives.”

“We are so grateful to the kindness and love we have received in Georgia and we cannot wait to come home as a family of 5 (not forgetting Piper 🐶).”

“Tahlie, though teeny tiny, has already taught me a lifetime of lessons… patience, trust and hope… she is finally here, our miracle baby 🐣🤍,” Georgie concluded.

The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie started looking into surrogacy after Georgie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and subsequently froze her eggs before undergoing treatment.

After a number of setbacks in their surrogacy journey, Georgia announced on Instagram in April that she was set to become a mum again.

At the time, the 38-year-old wrote: “I think it’s finally starting to sink in…our surrogate mother is pregnant!! After what feels like forever, our precious baby is on its way to us.”

“In a million years I could never describe the emotions we have felt this year, our baby is due after the summer. We are so grateful to the brave man who rescued our embryos from Ukraine back in Feb, 2022.”

“But most of all we owe everything to the incredible lady who is carrying our baby for us, an earth angel, words cannot describe our gratitude.”

“I have so much love in my heart writing these words. It hasn’t been an easy road for us, so much so, that it’s hard to believe it’s real.”

Georgie and Jamie, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to a five-year-old daughter named Pia.