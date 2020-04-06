Georgia Toffolo reveals her grandfather died over the weekend – and she can’t see her family

Georgia Toffolo reveals her grandfather died over the weekend – and she...

Georgia Toffolo has revealed she is heartbroken she is away from her family- after her grandfather died last weekend.

The Made In Chelsea star shared the sad news on her Instagram page, with a touching tribute to Bertie.

Posting a video of herself and her grandad singing My Way by Frank Sinatra at her birthday party, Georgia wrote: “I’ve been a little bit quiet as we lost my Grandad over the weekend.

“I’m trying not to feel so sad because there’s too much sadness at the moment. I already miss him terribly, and someone sent me this. We had no idea we were being filmed it was my 25th birthday last year.”

Georgia continued: “We were the stragglers at the table, not wanting to leave when everyone else had! I will forever miss listening to Sinatra with you.”

The 25-year-old is unable to be with her family during this difficult time because of the coronavirus lockdown.

To get through the coming weeks, Georgia wrote: “I’m going to keep myself busy and keep smiling (no more crying – he would hate that) and hopefully the time will go quickly so I can see the rest of the family.”

She added: “I’d also like to thank every person who has been kind to us as a family, particularly anyone who cared for him it gave us and him such comfort. I love you Grandy x”.

The reality star was extremely close to her granddad and he even flew to Australia to surprise Georgia when she won 2017’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Speaking on This Morning, Georgia said at the time: “It was the most amazing moment.”

