Georgia Harrison hits out at Stephen Bear and his fiancée: ‘They enjoy infamy’

Georgia Harrison has hit out at Stephen Bear and his fiancée Jessica Smith, claiming they both “enjoy infamy”.

The reality star’s ex was sentenced to 21 months in prison earlier this month, after he was found guilty of sharing a secret sex tape of him and Georgia.

Jessica supported disgraced Bear during his trial, and has vowed to stand by him while he serves his prison sentence.

Speaking on the GK Barry podcast this week, Georgia claimed Jessica just wants to be “in the spotlight”.

“She got papped outside of the prison, which we all know is setup,” she explained.

“She clearly just does want to be in the spotlight and wants to get followers onto her OnlyFans page. I just think he’s a villain and so is she.”

The TV personality, who struck up a romance with Bear while filming MTV’s The Challenge in 2019, said her ex and his fiancée “enjoy infamy”.

“As much as I feel sorry for her, she met him when she was 21 and I know he’s extremely manipulative, especially when you don’t have anyone to give you their honest outside opinion,” she continued.

“So I think the reason why I was so easily manipulated on The Challenge is because I didn’t have friends and family or any way of escaping the bubble that I was in with him. And she’s clearly in a bubble because they don’t leave their f****** house.”

Georgia also accused Jessica of mocking her revenge porn ideal by sharing explicit videos of her and Bear online.

“When they would put up their porn video, sometimes the girlfriend would put up captions like ‘can’t believe you filmed this without me knowing’ and that’s a hit at me,” she claimed.

“When the court case got moved, they knew about two days before me. So, to celebrate they ordered prisoners jumpsuits, orange jumpsuits and then proceeded to make porn in their inmates outfit and put it all over their adult pages while I’m at home devastated that my life has been set back nine months. So she does like to get involved.”

Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison on March 3, after he was found guilty of sharing a secret sex tape of him and Georgia in 2020.

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, filmed the pair having sex on CCTV without Georgia’s consent and claims he made £40,000 after he uploaded it to OnlyFans.

He was convicted of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Alongside his 21-month jail sentence, Bear was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and was slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting Georgia.

Bear will also have notification requirements to keep police informed about his address and whereabouts for 10 years.

Victims of any kind of sexual offence in the UK are automatically granted anonymity, but Georgia bravely decided to waive her right to anonymity in order to speak out about her experience.

The former Love Island star opened up about the ordeal in an ITV documentary called Georgia vs. Bear: Revenge Porn, which aired last week.

The documentary featured vlogs from Georgia as the case unfolded, as well as interviews from her mum Nicola and fellow Love Island contestants.