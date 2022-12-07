Georgia Harrison breaks down in tears as she gives evidence against ex Stephen Bear in court

Georgia Harrison broke down in tears as she gave evidence against her ex Stephen Bear in court today.

The Ex On The Beach star was arrested by police at Heathrow Airport in January 2021, after he was accused of sharing an alleged sex tape of Georgia in 2020.

The 32-year-old, who had just returned from Dubai at the time of his arrest, denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

The trial kicked off at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, and is expected to last at least four days.

Jacqueline Carey told the court: “In August 2020 the complainant Georgia Harrison met up with her former boyfriend Stephen Bear.”

“They had some lunch and had some drinks and ended up back at his house in Loughton (in Essex). They engaged in consensual sexual intercourse in his garden.”

“What she didn’t know but he did was Mr Bear had CCTV cameras in his garden that recorded them having sex.”

Later that day, the barrister said Bear told Georgia about the footage and showed it to her.

According to MailOnline, Ms Carey said the Love Island star “told him never to send it to anyone and made it plain how upset she would be if he did.”

But according to Georgia, Bear sent the footage to someone via WhatsApp that same night “despite knowing how upset she would be if the footage were to get out”.

The barrister went on to accuse Bear of profiting off the sex tape by post the footage on Only Fans.

On Wednesday, Georgia started crying in Chelmsford Crown Court when she was being quizzed by Stephen’s defence barrister.

The Love Island star claimed: “I did not think he would do this to me. We had a lot of history and he knew the effect this would have on my life. I didn’t think he would do that as we were on good terms. I trusted him. It upset me. It ruined my life.”

“After this happened I was in the worst state of my life. I can’t explain the shame. I didn’t want to leave my room. Instead of apologising, he put his subscription price up from £25 to £50.”

Asked if she wanted a break from the witness box, the Love Island star said: “I’m fine, sorry.”

Georgia told the court: “Bear used to say he was in love with me in real life and on the show. You could say it was casual but it was pretty intense as well.”

“I did have a lot of love for Bear when we were filming together but I never once thought we would have something in the real world. I never looked at him as someone who could potentially be my boyfriend.”

The 27-year-old alleged she was upset when Stephen “slept with someone else in our hotel room and locked me out of it” before also reportedly kissing her best friend at her clothing launch.

In August 2020, the on-off couple had lunch and drinks before going back to his sunbed shop where they had sex, before they went to his Essex home to play cards while having more drinks in his garden, where CCTV recorded them having sex again.

The lawyer asked: “You’d had sex earlier that day and that was just a natural continuation of that, wasn’t it?,” to which Georgia replied: “Yes. But I didn’t for a second have any idea there was CCTV in his kitchen or garden where we were having sexual intercourse.”

“It was initiated by Bear but it was consensual. He was leading. I was drunk and obviously not thinking it would come to anything like this.”

Georgia claimed Stephen airdropped her the footage which they watched together, adding: “At the time, I didn’t take it as seriously as I should have.”

The Love Island star alleged she had asked him to delete it, which he said he had; however, she claimed she saw him send a video to a friend of WhatsApp that night.

Georgia claimed she warned Stephen about revenge porn, telling the court: “I used those words because I wanted Stephen Bear to be clear what would happen if he shared that video. I made it clear to him and his brother that I would go to the police if it carried on.”

The 27-year-old’s mum subscribed to the Ex On The Beach star’s OnlyFans after her daughter rang her telling her about the video.

“It’s brazen and he knows what he’s done,” Georgia continued. “That’s so stupid on his part and evil. It was on there for a month. His main verified account that he uses every day.”

“I’ve seen the promotion when he puts me at 50 per cent off. I’ve seen the screenshots. I’m hurt, upset and ashamed. I deserve justice for what I’ve been through and he deserves the consequences.”

Georgia, who is best known for appearing on Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex, has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the case.

Following his arrest last January, Bear poked fun at the charges against him in a shocking YouTube video.

The TV personality showed viewers his police “rap sheet”, saying: “I’m back from Dubai and I’ve actually got a criminal case over my head. I’ve been charged with some s**t, man.

“I’ve been charged from the Essex police with harassment, obstruct police officer, exposure and voyeurism.

“So let’s start with the first one. Harassment doesn’t sound good does it? Exposure. Not too sure what exposure means. Obstructing a police officer. What do you reckon I did? Do you reckon I got in his way?”

“I think voyeurism because I’ve been to Dubai and I’ve gone on a voyage – I’m getting nicked for travelling to Dubai because I’ve been on a voyage. Do you blame Captain Cook for sailing the seven seas? No you don’t!”

Bear continued: “So right now I can’t talk about the case. It’s under investigation. I’m on bail until the 2nd of February. So right now they’ve got my passport.

“When I arrived on the 15th of January, I was going to surprise my mum – I had four police officers waiting for me at the airport.”

“They handcuffed me, it was quite embarrassing actually. And yeah at the minute I’m on bail.”

Later in the video, which he filmed while driving, Bear said he had to get his front door fixed after the police raided his home.

“I got questioned twice. I was in the cell for 14 – 15 hours, on my birthday,” he explained.

“And while I was in the police cell they have gone into my house, smashed open the door. They said they had a warrant, and I’ve had to get everything fixed. They busted my f***ing front gate too.”