George Clooney reveals his wife Amal kept him waiting before accepting his proposal

George Clooney reveals his wife Amal kept him waiting before accepting his...

George Clooney has revealed he was “down on one knee for 20 minutes” before his wife Amal accepted his proposal.

The couple met in 2013, tying the knot the following year and welcoming their three-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, the Hollywood star opened up about the moment he popped the question to Amal: “We never talked about marriage when we were dating.

“I asked her out of the blue, took her a long time to say yes,” the 59-year-old admitted.

“I was on my knee for like 20 minutes, I finally said, ‘Look, I’m gonna throw my hip out.'”

He added: “We never talked about having kids, and then one day we just said: ‘What do you think?’

“We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They’re like: ‘You got a baby boy!” and I was like, ‘Baby boy, fantastic!’ And they go: ‘And you got another one there.’

“I was up for one… I’m old. All of a sudden, it’s two. It’s hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for like 10 minutes just staring at this piece of paper going, ‘What? Two?'”

“There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me,” George gushed.

“It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.

“And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I wasn’t at all…didn’t see coming.”