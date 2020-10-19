George Clooney reveals he almost took Ryan Gosling’s role in The Notebook

George Clooney has revealed that he almost took Ryan Gosling’s role in The Notebook.

Ryan starred alongside Rachel McAdams as Noah Calhoun in the emotional romantic film, which followed a young couple who fell in love in the 1940s.

Now, 59-year-old actor George has revealed that he was originally going to play the role of the film’s leading man – with the late Paul Newman set to star as the older Noah.

During a virtual chat at the 64th BFI London Film Festival, George said: “[Paul and I] were going to do The Notebook together.”

“Basically, I was going to play him as a young man, and it was funny. We met and said, ‘This is it. It’s going to be great.'”

However, after watching some of Paul’s other films in preparation for the role, George admitted he changed his mind.

“He’s one of the handsomest guys you’ve ever seen,” he explained, “We met up [again] and I said, ‘I can’t play you. I don’t look anything like you. This is insane.'”

“We just wanted to do it because we wanted to work together, [but] it ended up being not the right thing for us to do,” George added.