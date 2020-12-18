George Clooney hints Matt Damon is considering buying a house in Ireland

George Clooney has hinted Matt Damon is considering buying a house in Ireland.

The actor lived in Dublin for months earlier this year, spending most of the coronavirus lockdown with his family in Dalkey.

During an exclusive interview with SPIN 1038 host Sarina Bellissimo this week, George shared Matt’s love for Ireland.

The 59-year-old said: “I talked to Matt while he was there, he absolutely loved being there! And you know with Matt, you never know he could just buy a house there…”

George’s full interview will air on Plan B with Sarina Bellissimo on Saturday morning, 10am – 12pm, on SPIN 1038.

Matt and his family lived in Dublin for about three months from early March, after filming on his upcoming movie The Last Duel was shut down.

Although production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor decided to stay in Ireland with his family during lockdown – and he was regularly spotted out and about in Dalkey.

Matt, his wife Luciana Barroso, and three of their children Isabella, Gia and Stella stayed at the former home of Eddie Irvine – which costs €1,000 a night to rent.

Months later, the 50-year-old returned to Ireland in August to finish filming The Last Duel.

During his second trip to Ireland, the actor recorded a heartwarming video message for patients at Temple Street Children’s Hospital – and was later dubbed an “honorary Irish citizen”.