George Clooney gushes about his ‘memorable’ trip to Ireland

The actor met some of his Irish relatives in Co. Laois last year

George Clooney has gushed about his “memorable” trip to Ireland last year.

The 59-year-old spent Easter in Ireland with his wife Amal and their twins Ella and Alexander, and the actor caught up with some distant relatives while they were here.

The couple and their children stayed at the five star Ballyfin House in Co. Laois, and George said he’d love to come back.

The Oceans Eleven star said: “I would be thrilled to be back in Ireland. We were there for Easter, it was unusually warm and nice and it couldn’t have been more fun to be there.”

“I met a bunch of relatives that I never knew I had, which was also fun! My experience there was so memorable and seeing family was so much fun.”

“Being able to feel your real roots is a really cool thing! My father had been there and visited the family before and so it was really fun for me.”

Speaking to Plan B host Sarina Bellissimo, the actor spoke about life in lockdown with his wife Amal and their twins.

“We’re like you. We’re doing dishes and laundry and changing diapers,” he said. “It’s nice to wake up with the kids and put them to bed every night. There’s something really special about that, I’m sure it’s a benefit to them.”

“If you’re looking for a silver lining in a very dark cloud, I would suppose that’s it.”

“You know there’s all these other elements, my parents are not young; I’d like to be able to visit them and Amal’s parents.”

“There’s a lot of things as humankind we’re dealing with at the moment which is our inability to be next to the people we love and that’s always frustrating and particularly now but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“We see some vaccines coming and I’m really hopeful for the new year,” he added.

George also spoke about his friend Matt Damon’s love of Ireland, after he spent months living her during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: “I talked to Matt while he was there. He absolutely loved being there. And with Matt, you never know, he could just buy a house there!”