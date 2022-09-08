Ad
George Clooney and Julia Roberts lead the star-studded line-up for The Late Late Show

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will lead the star-studded line-up for Friday night’s The Late Late Show.

Ryan Tubridy will meet with the Academy Award winners in London to talk about their upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise and why they wanted to make another movie together.

The pair have already appeared in several films together – including Ocean’s Eleven, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Ocean’s Thirteen.

Ryan will also chat to them about George’s Irish ancestry and Julia’s memories of filming Michael Collins in Ireland.

Amy Huberman will also be on the show to talk about her new children’s book and her upcoming acting work.

TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Mrs. Brown’s Boys actress Fiona O’Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will discuss their appearances on Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals, and why they wanted to face their fears in signing up for the series.

Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals 
Picture: Miki Barlok

Ahead of the first ever Dublin Brick Con in Ireland, The Late Late Show will have a few very special Lego recreations of famous Irish landmarks in-studio.

There will also be a very special musical performance from Megan O’Neill singing Lay your Head Down.

