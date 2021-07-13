Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison cast in Iain Stirling’s new sitcom

Buffering is coming to ITV2 and ITV Hub next month

Vicky Pattison has been cast in Iain Stirling’s new sitcom, Buffering.

The ITV series is about “a bunch of 20-somethings who have been told you must live the perfect life. These friends will discover it’s ok to fail, over and over again.”

Vicky will guest star in the series alongside comedians Lolly Adefope, Michael Spicer and Joel Dommett.

Alistair Green, Nigel Ng, Sam Womack and Phil Fletcher will also guest star in the show.

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave, Paul G Raymond, Rosa Robson and Janine Harouni will star as Iain’s flatmates, while Elena Saurel will play his boss and complicated love interest.

Back in June, Iain took to Instagram to share a still from his sitcom.

The Love Island narrator wrote: “Years ago (pre pando) I started work on a Sitcom. That sitcom was called Buffering. Years of pitching, writing, redrafting, casting, scoring, filming, acting and COVID safetying later it’s finally finished.”

“This show is my best work to date, I’m very excited for you all to see it. Coming to ITV2 real soon. Thank you.”

Buffering will consist of six half an hour episodes, and is set to air on ITV2 in August.

