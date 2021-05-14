Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan forced to ‘pull the plug’ on her upcoming wedding

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan forced to ‘pull the plug’ on her...

Holly Hagan has been forced to “pull the plug” on her upcoming wedding to Jacob Blyth.

The couple were set to wed in Ibiza next month, but have now cancelled their plans due to travel restrictions.

The Geordie Shore star was hoping restrictions would be lifted in time for their wedding, but the Balearic Islands are currently on the UK’s ‘amber list’ – which means travellers will face restrictions when travelling to and from the country.

A source has told The Sun: “Holly’s had to pull the plug on her wedding in Ibiza.”

“Like so many other brides Holly has been really put through the ringer with her wedding and she is hugely upset.”

“Holly has started telling people about the cancellation now. So much goes into planning a wedding and obviously Holly is just desperate to marry Jacob.”

“She just wants to be his wife but also wants the wedding she has dreamt of for years,” the insider continued.

“They are hopeful it won’t be too long until they can say ‘I will’ but for now all plans are on ice.”

The couple were hoping to tie the knot in Ibiza, as Jacob proposed to Holly at Cotton Beach Club on the island in June 2019.

Its also where they first met while on holiday a few years ago.

Holly previously told fans why she was reluctant to move their wedding to the UK.

“Technically I could move the wedding to England, I’ve seen some beautiful wedding venues for the winter. We were always going to do a winter wedding after the Ibiza one.”

“But I just don’t want to take away that magical moment of getting married on the island where we first met, on the exact first date we first ever spoke four years later,” she said.

“It meant so much, every single thing had a symbolic meaning. It will just be a case of us moving it to next year.”