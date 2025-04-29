Gene Hackman’s main cause of death revealed

Gene Hackman’s official cause of death has been revealed as heart disease.

The bodies of the legendary Hollywood actor and his wife were found in their Santa Fe residence in February.

According to a post-mortem examination, the actor was also in the advanced stages of Alzheimers and likely had not eaten for a long time.

The report documents the 95-year-old’s poor health, including experiencing congestive heart failure, an irregular heartbeat and an aortic valve replacement.

The Hollywood actors carbon monoxide level was within the usual range, at less than 5% saturation.

The hantavirus, a rare but potentially deadly illness carried by contaminated mouse droppings, was not detected in him.

According to authorities, Betsy Arakawa, Hackman’s wife, most likely passed away at home on February 11 from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

The results of her post-mortem examination are still pending.

According to a toxicology study, Hackman had a low level of acetone in his blood, which suggests prolonged fasting, but he tested negative for alcohol and intoxicating substances.

According to the state chief medical examiner, it is likely Gene outlived his wife, as his pacemaker showed abnormal heart rhythm on February 18.

Gene, 95, and his wife, 65, were found dead, along with one of their dogs, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday 26th February.

Two other dogs were found alive at the property, one inside and one outside.

In a statement announcing their deaths to the PA news agency, their family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

The couple had been married since 1991.