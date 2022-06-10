Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend confirmed to enter the Love Island villa in shock twist

Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend is set to enter the Love Island villa in a shock twist.

In a teaser for Sunday night’s episode, the show teased the arrival of another bombshell.

As he was shown walking into the villa, the teaser clip cut to Gemma saying: “Oh my god, that’s my ex-boyfriend.”

Gemma will be reunited with her ex after recoupling with Luca Bish during Friday night’s episode.

In the first recoupling of the season, the 23-year-old fishmonger stole Gemma from Italian contestant Davide.

Early in the episode, tensions were high between Luca and Davide, as both boys competed for Gemma’s affection.

After the boys told Luca that Davide wanted to speak to him, the 23-year-old fishmonger confronted the 27-year-old Italian and said: “I hear you’re p****d off that I took Gemma for a chat.”

Davide responded : “I am not p****d off you took Gemma for a chat, why did you not come and tell me? At least have the balls to come and tell me, ‘Oh look Davide, I fancy her.’”

Luca then said: “It’s not that I’ve not got the balls, we are in the same villa, you’re going to see it aren’t you.”

Later in the episode, the Islanders gathered around the fire pit for the much-anticipated recoupling, and the focus was on Luca as he made his decision.

He said: “I’d like to couple up with this girl because ever since walking through that door she caught my eye. Obviously it wasn’t an easy decision and probably until I was sat here right now I didn’t know what I was gonna do.”

“I said when I came in here I’d stay true to myself and hopefully that pays off. So the girl I’d like to couple up with is Gemma.”

Luca was previously coupled up with Paige, who has now been left single alongside Afia.

Following tonight’s recoupling, the new couples are:

Tasha and Andrew

Indiyah and Ikenna

Amber and Dami

Gemma and Luca

Ekin-Su and Davide

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.