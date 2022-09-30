Gemma Owen lands another ‘exciting’ deal after finding fame on Love Island

Gemma Owen has landed another “exciting” deal after finding fame on Love Island.

The 19-year-old came runner-up on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, alongside her beau Luca Bish.

The dressage rider has since landed herself a six-figure deal with fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, and has teased her collaboration with jewellery brand Abbott Lyon.

On Thursday, Gemma announced she had landed another “exciting” deal.

Taking to Instagram, the 19-year-old wrote: “I am beyond excited to announce that I am now an equestrian ambassador for @hollandcooperequestrian.”

“It’s great to have been approached by @jadehollandcooper herself – it is an honour to have been chosen to represent this incredible equestrian brand, they have been a huge part of my equestrian wardrobe since they launched in 2019.”

“To celebrate my ambassadorship, I will be joining @hollandcooperequestrian on Thursday 6th October at this year’s Horse of The Year Show for a meet and greet on their stand, E30 For all the details, head over to @hollandcooperequestrian. Thank you for all for the support and I cannot wait to see you there!”

Gemma is not the only one of the Love Island 2022 contestants to land a huge deal.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu announced her collaboration with Oh Polly and bPerfect Cosmetics, while Paige Thorne has announced a collection with Forever Unique.

Davide Sanclimenti has also announced an upcoming collection with boohooMAN.

Meanwhile, Indiyah Polack has signed two huge deals, one with Boots and the other as brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing’s Marketplace app.

The new app allows customers to buy and sell pre-loved PrettyLittleThing clothing.

Indiyah shared the news with her Instagram followers at the time, writing: “*internally screaming* I can finally tell you what we’ve been working on for so long!! I am the FIRST EVER ambassador for [PrettyLittleThing] Marketplace!!🛍♻️💕”

“This is a dream come true and I can’t wait to bring you all on the journey with me! 05.09.22 Watch this space ✨ RE-SELL. RE-WEAR. RE-CYCLE.”

Tasha Ghouri has also landed three impressive six-figure brand deals of her own.

Since leaving the Love Island villa, the dancer has become the first pre-loved fashion ambassador for eBay, a UK ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and recently signed a deal with SIMMI London.

Announcing the news of her collaboration with eBay, Tasha wrote on Instagram at the time: “A BIRTHDAY GIFT TO LAST A LIFETIME ✨ I am over the moon to announce I am @ebay_uk first ever pre-loved ambassador. Prior to love island, I’ve always bought secondhand for my wardrobe, so partnering with #eBay really is a dream come true.”

“I feel passionately that we can all make little swaps to our wardrobes and our lives for the better and so I’m excited to join eBay on their mission to put secondhand fashion front and centre.”

“Plus I’d like to think that over the last 8 weeks I have shown that pre-loved serves up amazing looks while bringing out my personality! Watch this space, more will be revealed!”

Earlier this month, Tasha announced she had become a UK ambassador for global cosmetics brand L’Oreal Paris, writing: “I’m now an official UK ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. So excited for this.”

Just one week later, the 24-year-old announced her collaboration with women’s footwear brand SIMMI London.

Debuting a stunning green look, Tasha took to Instagram to write: “Coming soon… 👀 TASHA GHOURI X SIMMI LONDON.”