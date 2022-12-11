Gemma Owen jets off on exciting trip after ‘challenging’ split from Luca Bish

Gemma Owen has jetted off on exciting trip, after her “challenging” split from Luca Bish.

The 19-year-old made it to the final of the 2022 series of Love Island with Luca, but the couple called it quits last month after struggling to make their relationship work outside of the villa.

Gemma took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a snap from an airplane, as she revealed to her followers that she is heading to Los Angeles.

The reality star wrote: “We nearly missed this flight and went to Turkey.”

Gemma’s trip comes just days after she was in Dublin, Ireland for PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas party.

She spoke exclusively to Goss.ie at the event about her recent breakup, admitting: “These last few weeks, as going through any breakup, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.”

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

Gemma also praised her Love Island co-stars for helping her during this difficult time, telling us: “The girls have been lovely.”

“Every single one of them has sent me a message, being there, telling me if I never need a call they’ll be there. So that’s really lovely and makes it a bit easier.”

In the same exclusive interview, Gemma teased her own TV show.

She told us: “We’re in talks of potentially having my own TV show which would be really exciting. Nothing is confirmed yet, but I’d definitely like to be back on TV soon.”