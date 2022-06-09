It turns out Gemma Owen isn’t the only Love Island star with a famous father.

The 19-year-old, who is currently coupled up with Italian bombshell Davide Sanclimenti, is the daughter of English football legend Michael Owen.

It has since been revealed that Liam Llewelyn, who Gemma was originally coupled up with, also has a well-known sporting father.

David Llewelyn is a former Wales international rugby union player. He played his club rugby for Ebbw Vale, Newport and Neath.

Speaking on Heart South Wales about his son being on Love Island, David said: “It’s just a privilege to see him on there. He’s such a charming young man.”

“He’s just a gem. He’s such a kind-hearted soul. He’d light up any room in the world.”

“Whether he wins or not he’s a true gentleman and he’s coming across lovely, he’s a top young man.”

Meanwhile Gemma’s dad previously admitted it’s his “worst nightmare” that his daughter Gemma is appearing on the hit dating show.

He told ITV: “I have no doubts that she will make us all proud. It’s probably a father’s worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do you’ve got to be supportive.”

“I’ve heard a lot about it. I think old, grumpy men like me will always have an opinion on it because I don’t watch it and you just hear snippets, but she assures me it’s not as bad as I think.”

Michael described Gemma as a “sensible girl”, adding: “It’s quite a big thing and whatever she wants to do, you have to be supportive and I think I’ve given her a decent enough grounding to be respectful.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.